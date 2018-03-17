Mohsin Khan: Pacifying a crying child is hard

Actor Mohsin Khan says shooting with a baby is fun, but it comes with its own challenges. He is shooting with a baby for a sequence in TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai"



Actor Mohsin Khan says shooting with a baby is fun, but it comes with its own challenges. He is shooting with a baby for a sequence in TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". In the track, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin) rescue a baby, and they bring her home to take care of her.

"Shooting with little babies is actually an amazing experience. We recently began shooting with a baby and cannot get enough of her. Her mother never holds her when on set," Mohsin said in a statement.

"I love playing with her and when I make her smile, it makes me feel like I am her hero. Having said that, I feel that pacifying a crying child is the biggest challenge, in a good way because to understand what is wrong with them is a challenge. Hats off to our parents who have actually gone through all the infant woes." The show is aired Star Plus.

