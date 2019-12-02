National Pollution Control Day: Mohsin Khan, Shweta Rohira come up with ways to control pollution

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Television actors Mohsin Khan, Shweta Rohira, Rakhi Vijan, and Amit Sarin talk about the measures they take to control and reduce pollution around them.

Mohsin Khan

I don't keep my car engine running at a signal. I try to reduce the use of air conditioner in my car and at home and I get my car PUC checked on time. I plant trees and small plants. I try to cover my face with a mask or a clean handkerchief when I am exposed to a highly polluted area.

Shweta Rohira

A lot of measures and actions should be taken. However, we all can take baby steps like carpooling or taking public transport or for that matter walking small distances. Also, I always believe we should give back to our Mother Earth so we should plant as many trees as we can and nurture them and motivate people to do so too.

Rakhi Vijan

I make sure that the leftovers are used as fertilisers. I switch off the lights and fans and appliances, when not needed. I also make sure that people around me don't litter. We just have to realise that just like we keep our houses clean, we have to keep our environment clean as well.

Amit Sarin

It's a well-known fact that air quality gets very bad during this time of the year. It's overdue to take drastic measures to control it and bring it to normal. This should be treated as a war situation by the government. It is essential to introduce programmes for citizens to participate in to handle such a crisis. To breathe normal air is the most basic need of human beings.

