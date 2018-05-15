Mohun Bagan rope in defender Sukhdev from Minerva

City soccer giants Mohun Bagan roped in defender Sukhdev Singh from I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC for the upcoming season, the club announced in a statement on Monday



Representational picture

City soccer giants Mohun Bagan roped in defender Sukhdev Singh from I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC for the upcoming season, the club announced in a statement on Monday. Sukhdev's arrival completes Mohun Bagan's squad with 25 players.

According to the media statement, the signing of Sukhdev was kept under wraps as arch-rivals East Bengal were also keen on his signature. "Previously, we had shared the names of 24 players and intentionally kept the name of Sukhdev under wrap, as he was also under the radar of Kingfisher East Bengal," the statement read.

"East Bengal even made an official media release claiming to have acquired his signature, but we kept on pursuing with the player and finally convinced him to sign in our favour," it added.

Sukhdev, 26, played a pivotal role in Minerva's I-League triumph this season. Mohun Bagan finished third in the I-League table this season with 31 points from 18 games, four short of Minerva who upset all odds to be crowned surprise champions.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever