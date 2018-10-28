'Moi' has a pizza on his name, but has never tasted it

football

Interestingly, he has never got a chance to taste it, as it contains pork in it

Mohamed 'Moi' Elyounoussi

Southampton and Norwegian footballer Mohamed 'Moi' Elyounoussi, 24, has a non-vegetarian pizza named after him. Interestingly, he has never got a chance to taste it, as it contains pork in it.

The pizza is called the 'Moi Special' and it was created by his father Abdelbaki. The pizza was famous in his home town of Sarpsborg, Norway, during his teenage years.

"My dad used to run a pizza parlour called Park Pizza. He had 23 pizzas. NoâÂÂ24 - the number on my shirt at the time - was named after me. But the toppings he added were things I can't eat - ham, pepperoni, stuff like that. It was a favourite for his customers. But I've never tasted it," Elyounoussi told British tabloid, The Sun.

Elyounoussi was born in the Morocco, but his family migrated to Scandinavia when he was barely two. Occasionally Elyounoussi did help his father in the kitchen over the weekend. The restaurant has now closed, but for him the memories are still fresh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates