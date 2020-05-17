Mollie King shares her holiday plans

Singer and TV presenter Mollie King, who is spending time with England cricketer boyfriend Stuart Broad during the lockdown, has expressed her wish to go on a holiday once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

She shared this loved-up picture with her 888,000 Instagram followers recently and wrote: "Not having a holiday this year is such a low priority in the whole scheme of things, but when this is all over let's hope we all get away to the place that makes us feel happy with someone we love."

The couple has been together since 2018.

