Molly Parker on allegations against Kevin Spacey: I felt heartbroken

Molly Parker, who once co-starred with actor Kevin Spacey on the Netflix series House Of Cards, was heartbroken about the uncertain future of the show after the latter's sexual misconduct scandal. The actress says she is really happy that the show will go on as it is bigger than any actor.

The actress said it is time to speak up about the behaviour that is harmful for other people.

"I was really lucky to work in House Of Cards. I loved working on the show. So, more than anything, I felt heartbroken for the crew because there was a period of time where it seemed like that show would be completely done," Parker told IANS.

The actress has not been very vocal about her House Of Cards co-star and allegations against him. Trouble for Spacey started when actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14. Following the allegations, Spacey apologised to Rapp, but claimed that he didn't remember the encounter, and said that he now he will "choose to live as a gay man".

This opened a Pandora's box of troubles for Spacey. More allegations were made against him, he was fired from the show and removed from the film All The Money In The World too.

Amid the whole scandal, there was much speculation about the future of House of Cards. The sixth, and final, season will consist of just eight episodes and focus on Robin Wright's character.

"I am really happy that the show will go on. These shows are bigger than just one actor on it. I felt quite grateful for the crew that it is carrying on," said Parker, who played role of Congresswoman Jackie Sharp in the political drama between 2014-2016.

"We are at a time when it has become unacceptable to ignore behaviour that is harmful for other people in all walks of life particularly in the workplace. It is a good thing," she added.

On the work front, Parker is looking forward to Lost in Space -- a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960s' science fiction series. A promotional tour for the show, which will start streaming from April 13, brought her to Dubai.

Set 30 years in the future, the show takes the audience in a time when colonisation in space is a reality, and narrates the story of how a family struggles to survive on an alien planet along with coping up with their personal differences. It also stars Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Max Jenkins.

Regarding the show, she said: "The writers have kept the spirit of the original 1960s' 'Lost in Space', the characters and the scenario. But that version existed at a time when it was common to present the families that were perfect, idealised, and nuclear. And not only have we come a long way but audience is so much sophisticated now.

"The show sort of occupies this space that it is big spectacular adventure. The stakes are very high but it is not very dark so it is fun and exciting and spectacular, and it is rooted in the relationships within the family."

Was striking a balance between the characters' turbulent personal life and fight for survival tough?

"That is a good question. It was challenging to find that balance in terms of the tone of the show. I think for the audience it is fun and exciting to watch, but for Toby and I playing parents who are constantly trying to save our children from death... It was quite stressful," she added.

