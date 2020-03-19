Search

Mom actress Sajal Ali gets married in Abu Dhabi

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 19:28 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sajal Ali, who impressed Bollywood fans playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller Mom, got married here to longtime beau Ahad Raza Mir

Image source: Instagram/@sajalaly
Image source: Instagram/@sajalaly

Actress Sajal Ali, who impressed Bollywood fans playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller "Mom", got married in Dubai to longtime beau Ahad Raza Mir. The couple got engaged last June. Their wedding was an intimate three-day affair, attended by close friends and family. The rasm-e-henna (henna ceremony) was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Sajal and Ahad have both posted first photographs from their wedding on Instagram, and fans are excited. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Mehndi ðÂÂ¹ #sajalahadmir #inabudhabi @visitabudhabi @mahamiqbalbosan

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) onMar 18, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

The destinations selected by Sajal and Ahad are prestigious landmark locations of Abu Dhabi. If rumours are to be believed they were staying at the ultra-luxurious Emirate Palace Suite that hosts international dignitaries.

Their Nikah location was Zaya Nurai, a luxurious private resort island. Ahad and Sajal be seen next in the Zee5 series "Dhoop Ki Deewar".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK