Mom left shocked with baby's first word and it is hilarious

Catherine Gates and her husband have been battling for their daughter to say 'mommy' or 'daddy' but instead, she blurted out a different word leaving them in shock

In an astonishing incident, this family from the United Kingdom was left dumbfounded when their baby girl spoke her first word and it wasn't 'mommy' or 'daddy. Catherine Gates (26), from Blandford Forum, Dorset, was recently taken aback when she heard her 11-month-old daughter, Annabelle, utter her first word.

Catherine Gates, mother of two narrates the incident, instead of "mama" or "dada", their daughter chose to say "Alexa". Yes, we are talking about the Amazon Echo's "personal assistant" - Alexa. Annabelle has been watching her elder brother Lucas (3), playing with the voice-activated gadget for months and picked up the most blurted word which was 'Alexa'. Catherine woke up one day and started saying the word multiple times and even kept blurting it as her baptism.

Since uttering her first word, Catherine's husband Liam said, their daughter Annabelle has repeated the word a dozen times, even when she was getting baptised later that day. The couple claims they have been battling for her to say 'daddy' or 'mummy' but she just went in a completely different direction.

"She's the definition of a modern-day baby. We were just in shock. We use it with the kids to play nursery rhymes and Baby Shark. She’s become completely obsessed with the word and It’s got to the point now that when she wakes up from a sleep or nap she’ll start shouting 'Alexa' from her cot which helps us to know she has woken up." said Catherine Gates. The couple was gifted the virtual assistant Amazon Alexa on Christmas in the year 2017 by a family member and since then they use the device daily to play nursery rhymes.

