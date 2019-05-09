Mom left shocked with baby's first word and it is hilarious
Catherine Gates and her husband have been battling for their daughter to say 'mommy' or 'daddy' but instead, she blurted out a different word leaving them in shock
In an astonishing incident, this family from the United Kingdom was left dumbfounded when their baby girl spoke her first word and it wasn't 'mommy' or 'daddy. Catherine Gates (26), from Blandford Forum, Dorset, was recently taken aback when she heard her 11-month-old daughter, Annabelle, utter her first word.
Catherine Gates, mother of two narrates the incident, instead of "mama" or "dada", their daughter chose to say "Alexa". Yes, we are talking about the Amazon Echo's "personal assistant" - Alexa. Annabelle has been watching her elder brother Lucas (3), playing with the voice-activated gadget for months and picked up the most blurted word which was 'Alexa'. Catherine woke up one day and started saying the word multiple times and even kept blurting it as her baptism.
Also Read: Bride who asked pregnant bridesmaid to stop showing off baby bump, asks for Rs 23 lakh
Since uttering her first word, Catherine's husband Liam said, their daughter Annabelle has repeated the word a dozen times, even when she was getting baptised later that day. The couple claims they have been battling for her to say 'daddy' or 'mummy' but she just went in a completely different direction.
Also Read: Pakistani man wears burqa on dinner date with wife; Twitter goes crazy
"She's the definition of a modern-day baby. We were just in shock. We use it with the kids to play nursery rhymes and Baby Shark. She’s become completely obsessed with the word and It’s got to the point now that when she wakes up from a sleep or nap she’ll start shouting 'Alexa' from her cot which helps us to know she has woken up." said Catherine Gates. The couple was gifted the virtual assistant Amazon Alexa on Christmas in the year 2017 by a family member and since then they use the device daily to play nursery rhymes.
Also Read: Couple who are having a baby ask neighbours to cook, do housework for them
Stories of the day
- Death by Garbage: Man dies under weight of waste in Kurla
- Video: Minor boys perform death-defying stunt on Mumbai local train
- Mumbai: CSMT's hi-tech indicators make commuters unhappy
- Mumbai Crime: 55-year old doctor rapes model in Versova; arrested
- Visually challenged Mumbai boy 95 percent in ICSE
- Banned stapler pins on your tea bags? FDA is waiting for your complaint
- Talaq, not qubool, says Bhiwandi woman to husband
- Four cars catch fire in two days on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- Mumbai: Drop in road accident deaths in city, suburbs
- Mumbai: Relief for flat owner who owes society dues of Rs 4.91 lakh
- 42 cats, dogs rescued from 'unhygienic' Virar flat
- Kumbh pe kharcha and other matters in polls pe charcha
- S K Patil Udyan in south Mumbai opens after eight months
- 'Joblessness is the real terrorism'
- Researchers at IITB develop first ever microprocessor, major boon for India's electronics
- Twitterati reacts to Narendra Modi's comment on Gandhi family using INS Viraat as personal taxi
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Brave officer saves woman from getting crushed under the train