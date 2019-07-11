Mom orders Moana cake for daughter's birthday, gets marijuana cake instead

international

The cake also has had a large cannabis leaf and a green 'My Little Pony' horse smoking weed

Pic courtesy/Facebook/Kensli Taylor Davis

In a bizarre incident, a mother who wanted to surprise her teenage daughter with the perfect cake was baffled with what she received. The cake was not even close to perfect in fact it was something no mother would want for her child. Tammy Davis who lives in Milledgeville, Georgia asked the bakery to bake a Moana themed cake for her daughter's 25th birthday but the bakery heard 'marijuana' and decorated it accordingly. The mother was shocked when she received a giant ice cream cake with weed-green icing. The cake also has had a large cannabis leaf and a green 'My Little Pony' horse smokin weed.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

The daughter, Kensli Davis found the incident hilarious enough to share it on the social media website, Facebook writing, 'So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana (Because really I do)', she wrote in the post with a photo of the illicit cake. 'Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana'. 'That ice cream cake was still good though!' she added. The post bagged a lot of likes and shares with people wishing for the same kind of cake.

In another incident, Bandra police arrested a man for his getting his friend to cut her birthday cake with a three-foot-long sword at Bandstand. He was arrested under the Arms Act. As per the police, the accused, Imran Mohamad Ali Shaikh, 29 is a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi. Shaikh and 10-12 other friends came to Bandstand to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends on Sunday night. The police noticed the sword held by Shaikh after they have completed the cake-cutting at the sea-front promenade. The police detection team went to inquire if Shaikh had the license to carry the weapon but the latter told them that he had got the sword from his friend.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Man brings three-foot-long sword to cut birthday cake at Bandstand, held

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates