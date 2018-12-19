Mom Sania Mirza cannot wait to get back in shape

tennis

On Monday, she posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Getting there ... slowly but surely. #mummahustles."

India's star tennis player Sania Mirza, who welcomed son Izhaan with Pakistani cricketer hubby Shoaib Malik in October, is slowly getting back in shape.

Sania Mirza and her Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their baby boy in October 2018. It was in April 2018, when Sania Mirza first took to social media to announce her pregnancy. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were married in April 2010 first in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony followed by Pakistani wedding customs.

Over the years, Sania and Shoaib have faced a lot of backlash from their respective fans from India and Pakistan for getting together. However, now the couple is in a much better place.

Sania Mirza is the current brand ambassador for the state of Telangana and even showed up for the recent polls. Sania is also the first South Asian woman to be elected as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia.

