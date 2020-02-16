Momentum may upset in CCI Trophy

Momentum, winner of three mile-and-a-half races on the Mahalaxmi racetrack last season, will be in the fray for the Cricket Club Of India Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card which will be run over the same trip.

After struggling to retain form during the Pune campaign, the Pesi Shroff-trained six-year-old gelding has shown signs of dramatic improvement in last run, and with some suggestive track work on race grass last Monday, looks set to upset the apple cart of fancied runners in the hands of N S Parmar.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Bombay Presidency Radio Club Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Beemer 1, Tasman 2, Mishka's Pride 3.

National Sports Club of India Trophy (Class III; 2000m)

Galloping Goldmine 1, Eagleinthesky 2.

Bombay Gymkhana Trophy (For 4y, class IV; 1200m)

Cipher 1, Mikayla's Pride 2, Memorable Eyes 3.

Cricket Club of India Trophy (Class I; 2400m)

Momentum 1, Vulcan 2.

Willingdon Sports Club Trophy (For 3y; 1200m)

Intense Approach 1, Seventh Star 2, Accenture 3.

Malabar Hill Club Trophy (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)

Ebony 1, Untitled 2, Epiphany 3.

Garware Club Trophy (Class II; 1000m)

Silver Flames 1, Mystic Bay 2, Joplin 3.

Otters Club Trophy (Class V; 1200m)

Divine Hunt 1, Macau 2, Perfect Shining 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Dream (3-2) & Fine Tune (6-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7,8

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates