Mommy mode on for Kriti Sanon

Neck-deep in promotions for Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon will train her focus on her next, Mimi, as soon as the ensemble comedy hits screens next week. The Laxman Utekar-directed film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, is slated to roll in Mandawa after Diwali. Given its theme of surrogacy, Sanon acknowledges that the film requires emotional preparedness before she faced the camera.

"Since I haven't experienced motherhood, I have spoken to friends who are expecting or have had children. My mother has also been a guiding force. I have approached gynaecologists who helped me understand the process of surrogacy," says Sanon, who plays a surrogate in the movie. The actor says she measures every story basis its emotional appeal. "If a story moves me, I am sold."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates