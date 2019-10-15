Mona Singh: Don't see myself crying at temples anymore

When it comes to Mona Singh, you can be assured of an interesting choice of projects. The actor, who was last seen in M.O.M., has now thrown her weight behind the short film, Lutf. In a society that hardly encourages a dialogue on mental health, Singh tells mid-day that she hopes to make a difference with her latest offering.'

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Did you take up Lutf because it had to do with mental health?

When the director [Pratish K Nair] narrated the film to me, I loved it that such an intense topic is being depicted in a light-hearted manner. Though the story deals with mental illness, it is told with humour.



We've used a metaphor that Meghna [her character] is scared of having ice-cream. In reality, she experiences guilt over an episode that happened while she was having an ice-cream, and hence, blames it. She eventually visits a psychologist, but her husband belittles the problem. The film looks at how people ridicule [those] seeing a shrink and immediately tag the person 'mad'. I needed to be part of a film that spreads awareness on the subject.

Recently, the hollywood film Joker faced criticism for its depiction of a person dealing with mental illness and eventually turning to violence.

I have not watched Joker, so I cannot comment on it. But people shouldn't take a character so seriously. They can't judge the movie and say, 'Don't make a film on mental illness or don't popularise the anti-hero.' Why not? We should make different kinds of content. If you like the subject, watch it; otherwise, don't. You have a choice.

You seem to be enjoying the web space. Is it because it offers you more variety than television?

Absolutely! When you greenlight a TV show, you are stuck with [the project] for at least two years. You are required to cry, go to the temple and cry some more [laughs]. I don't see myself doing that anymore; I don't relate to what is on air at the moment. I have not quit TV, but I am enjoying the OTT platform and the diverse roles it offers. I like the fact that actors meet, attend workshops, and are given time to shoot. There is no hurry that the episode has to be telecast tomorrow.

Do you think the web poses a threat to TV?

There is some time for that to happen. However, theres is a change. My friends and I do not own a cable connection anymore.

The government plans to implement censorship on OTT content. What is your take on it?

I don't know how far the censorship would go, but parental guidance should be practised. It is important that parents know what their children are watching.

