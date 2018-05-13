Mona Singh is only mine, says Gaurav Gera

Mona Singh added that she is possessive about him



Gaurav Gera and Mona Singh

Chatting with Rajeev Khandelwal on the set of JuzzBaatt, Gaurav Gera said that Mona Singh is his 3 am buddy and go-to person for everything. "I will never like Mona's lover or husband because he will consume most of her time and then she won't have any time for me," said Gera. Singh added that she is possessive about him. "If he makes a video with someone else, I have never pressed the like button," she says.

Mona Singh, who featured in a web series "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain", says she does not relate to most of the television content these days. "Honestly, I do not like most of the television content anymore. Every channel is filled with mythological shows and rest of the content is not that interesting like earlier days. In the 1990s and even when I started, the content of TV shows was much better."

