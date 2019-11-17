MENU

Mona Singh to work once again with Kareena Kapoor after 3 Idiots in Laal Singh Chaddha

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 11:34 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

Television actor Mona Singh joins the cast of Lal Singh Chaddha.

Mona Singh
Mona Singh

Buzz is that Mona Singh has joined her 3 Idiots (2009) co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the remake of Forrest Gump, titled Lal Singh Chaddha. A source reveals, "Details of her character have been kept under wraps," and explains that the actor will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

A still from 3 Idiots
A still from 3 Idiots

The source adds, "Advait Chandan [director] believes Mona fits the role perfectly. The first schedule is underway in Chandigarh, and Mona will join the cast soon." Singh has been attending multiple workshops and script reading sessions with the cast and crew. Singh, who was last seen in ALTBalaji's MOM, will juggle the shoot of Lal Singh Chaddha and the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Singh confirms the development and says, "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it's been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime."

