Monaco GP: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fastest in second practice

The Australian lapped the steel-lined streets of the Mediterranean principality in one minute and 11.841 seconds to outpace the Dutchman by nearly two-tenths with the first sub 1:12 lap at the track



Red Bull Racing's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo reacts in the pits after the first practice session at the Monaco street circuit on May 24, 2018 in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Pic/AFP

Record-breaking Daniel Ricciardo made it a double top for Red Bull yesterday when he and teammate Max Verstappen dominated second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

