Monaco to host 2019 Laureus Awards on February 18

Considered the 'Oscars of sports', the Laureus World Sports Awards celebrate global sporting achievements across the calendar year

The 19th edition of the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards will be held in Monaco on February 18 next year.

The nominations to honour the sporting achievements of 2018 will start later this month.

Former India cricket captains Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are members of the Laureus Academy, which also has big sporting names like Boris Becker, Martina Navratilova, Sergey Bubka, Luis Figo, Michael Johnson, Sebastian Coe, Vivian Richards, Ian Botham, Steve Waugh among others.

Last year, tennis great Roger Federer won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for a record fifth time, while Serena Williams won the Sportswoman of the Year recognition for the fourth time.

