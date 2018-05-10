Monali Thakur: Plan to release single every two months

Monali Thakur asserts indie musicians being appreciated again as she makes debut with solo number



Monali Thakur. Pic/Soumya Vajpayee Tiwari

After rendering hit film songs like Badri Ki Dulhania and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Monali Thakur has set foot in the independent music space, a dream she has cherished for several years. "My first single, Tamanna, released on May 7. I am glad my journey in creating independent music has begun. It's an American deep house dance number and the music video features me in a different avatar," she says.

Although she launched her YouTube channel a week ago, this track marks Monali Thakur's first release on the platform. "We took risks [with the number]. I wore blue lipstick in the video, something which is offbeat. From now on, I hope to release a song every two months," says the National Award-winning singer. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been composed by American music producer Bert Elliot. "The song is about how I see life. I believe in living life like a free bird and being happy," says the singer, who finished recording her second solo track last week, and is hoping to release it in a couple of months.

"My next single is about loving people, being loved, and living every moment, because life is unpredictable. I've composed the track. The team will head to Europe towards the end of this month to shoot the video." Thakur says after a lull, independent music is receiving appreciation again. "The audience is open to diverse content. So many creators on YouTube have massive subscriber bases. I hope I'm able to make a place in people's hearts."

