Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh to make his television debut

Nazar fame Monalisa's husband, Vikrant Singh, is all set to make his television debut in Mahesh Pandey's Vidya. Writer-producer Mahesh Pandey premiered his show Vidya under Mahesh Pandey Productions on September 9. The show also features Meera Deosthale in the lead, Liliput and Vaqar Shaikh, and Kunwar Vikrant Singh, Monalisa's husband.

Monalisa and Vikrant had made headlines for getting married on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 10. The actress was a contestant on the show, while Vikrant was brought on board the show for a few days so that they could get married.

Monalisa plays the lead in the TV show Nazar, and now her husband, too, is ready to make his telly debut on Colors. The actor will play the key role of an MLA Avtaar Singh.

He said, "TV is a great medium to work. While there was a lot happening when I was doing Bigg Boss with Monalisa last season, this year I felt it was time to be part of a fiction show where I will get the scope to perform. I am happy that I am playing a politician in Vidya." Besides TV, Vikrant is a brilliant Bhojpuri actor and has around 26 films to his credit.

Also read: Fans swoon over Monalisa's Kamariya act

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates