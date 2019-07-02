Monday Mayhem: Near stampede at Thane station on Day 5 of monsoon

mumbai-rains

As Mumbai reels under the strain of first spell of persistent showers, weather department warns of heavier rainfall till at least July 3

A driver had to abandon his autorickshaw in the middle of a waterlogged road in Goregaon West. PIC/ NIMESH DAVE

The BMC's tall claims that the city will not be flooded this time have gone down the drain, literally, with 41 spots across the city water-logged on Day 5 of the rains. Roads were hard to navigate and delays on the railways caused a stampede-like situation at Thane railway station with no RPF personnel in sight.

The services on the Central line were on Monday affected not only because of heavy rainfall, but also due to a stampede-like situation at Thane railway station with no RPF personnel in sight. The incident occurred when commuters alighted from an overcrowded train onto the platform, which was also packed.



Two children wade through the flooded street at Gandhi Market. PICS/ASHISH RAJE

Around 11.30 am, commuters from women's compartment fell over each other and on those standing at the platform while alighting from the train at platform four. Not many RPF personnel were seen on the platforms even though there was rush at the station.



Overcrowding leads to stampede-like situation at Thane station. Videograb

A Central Railway spokesperson said, "It was not a stampede. Just one lady, while getting down from the train slipped and fell down. Police personnel and others at the platform picked her up. There was no injury." However, a CCTV footage of the incident shows there was only one female police official on the platform at the time of the accident.

Also, several women, including an aged lady, fell down during the stampede-like situation.



Waterlogging at Sion railway station

This led to a delay in the train services by about 30 to 45 minutes, although the railway officials claimed that trains were running on time. Some officials also said that the Central Railway did not function at its full strength on Monday due to heavy rainfall. Trains on the Western route were also running behind schedule.

Scaffolding falls on wires at Marine Lines station

Marine Lines accident

A scaffolding at the Marine Lines station collapsed on the Overhead Equipment wires due to gusty winds and heavy showers around 7:58 am, affecting the services on the Western line. The officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area where the scaffolding was set up for repair works to ensure to further mishap takes place. The tracks for the slow trains were opened around 11:02 am after debris were cleared. As many as 100 suburban services were cancelled.

The authorities had to shut the subways at Malad and Andheri after heavy waterlogging was reported in the evening.

Meanwhile, a wall collapsed near Aarey late in the evening.

However, no injuries were reported at the time of going to press. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot to remove the debris.

21-year-old drowns

Rajesh More, 21, drowned at the Kondeshwar waterfall on Monday. More from Kolshet in Thane had gone to the waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Sunday. While his friends managed to safely come out of the waterfall, More couldn't and drowned. His friends immediately called the police which launched a search operation.

