Monday Motivation: After her Onam indulgence, Malaika Arora shares some Onam stretches
Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika Arora shared this week's Monday Motivation post and it has an Onam connection.
Malaika Arora has been sharing her Monday Motivation Posts for a long time, but this week's post has an Onam connection. The pose she has shared with her fans this week seems to be comparatively easier than her last few ones.
And her caption this time was also quite amusing, have a look right here:
Hey there everyone! Firstly, wishing all those who are celebrating, a Happy Onam! Spend some amazing time with your families and enjoy your Sadhya! After some Onam indulgence, time for some Onam stretches with my #malaikasmoveoftheweek And don't forget to tag me, @sarvayogasudios and @thedivayoga when you post! If you're looking for more challenges like these, head over to my LINK IN BIO to download the SARVA App! This week's pose is Astavakrasana - Start sitting in comfortable position, with legs extending out in front of you. - Next, bend your right knee and bring the sole of your right leg to the floor, close to right buttock. - Slowly, lift your right foot off the floor and bring your shin (fore part of the lower leg) parallel to the floor. - Try to reach right knee as high as possible on the left arm. - To support the position place both palms on the bricks on the higher side of your hips and keep straightening your left leg. - Lift your body off the floor (with both legs) and bring the foot forward your body to join left and right ankle. - Now bend your arms to 90 degrees and slowly shift the weight of your body forward while keeping your position parallel to the floor. Simultaneously, move both legs over to the left. - Try to keep your legs as straight as possible, lift your head. Let's stretch, sweat and smile through the week! #mondaymotivation #malaikasmondaymotivation #malaikaarora #yogagirl #yogachallenge #contestalert #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement
That's not all, she also celebrated the Onam festival with her family and given the entire family united for lunch after five months, the post had to be special. Have a look at her post in case you missed it:
Our table is set ð... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread ð¤ð¤ð¤ Onam Sadya..#avial #erissery #pulissery #kootucurry #olan #sambar #velarikkapachadi #muttaikosethoran #vazhakaimezhukkapurati #mattachoru #nei #sambaram #injipuli #narangaachar #pappadam #paladapayasam #adapradhaman
Let's see what pose she shares next Monday.
