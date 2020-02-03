Monday Motivation: Can you complete this challange given by Malaika Arora?

Ever since Malaika Arora has begun her Monday Motivation post on Instagram, she has amassed a staggering amount of followers on the social networking website. And now, as said earlier, she has made some drastic changes in her Monday Motivation post.

Earlier, she used to write some inspirational quotes and simultaneously share her videos and photos from the gym, but now, she shares some challenges for her fans and followers and shares the best of them on her Instagram stories.

For today, she has a challenge that can be achieved easily. Take a look:

Malaika is one of the only celebrities that's thorough and regular when it comes to her gym sessions and continues to be one of the fittest actors in Tinsel Town. But she knows how to party hard as well. Today, she also posted a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, where the ladies could be seen having a blast! Take a look:

View this post on Instagram only love ♥ï¸Â #februarylove ... lolo,bebo ,Amu,Malliks,malla A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onFeb 3, 2020 at 4:05am PST

Amrita recently celebrated her birthday and the bash was nothing less than spectacular!

