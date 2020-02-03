Monday Motivation: Can you complete this challange given by Malaika Arora?
Keeping her tradition for Monday Motivation intact, Malaika Arora has a new challenge for her fans and followers!
Ever since Malaika Arora has begun her Monday Motivation post on Instagram, she has amassed a staggering amount of followers on the social networking website. And now, as said earlier, she has made some drastic changes in her Monday Motivation post.
Earlier, she used to write some inspirational quotes and simultaneously share her videos and photos from the gym, but now, she shares some challenges for her fans and followers and shares the best of them on her Instagram stories.
For today, she has a challenge that can be achieved easily. Take a look:
Hello everyone! Get your Monday off to a great start with #malaikasmondaymotivation #malaikasmoveoftheweek This week’s pose is Modified Side Uttanpadasana . While posting, tag @thedivayoga and #malaikasmoveoftheweek . Here’s how to do it: -Begin this pose by coming to a supine position. -Turn sideways to your right and slowly stretch your right arm. -Exhale and while breathing in, slowly raise your legs. -Do not raise your shoulders and hips from the ground. -Breathe normally in the final position and hold for a few seconds. -The upper body, arms, and face are to be relaxed. -Do not bend the knee or lift the lower body from the floor. -While releasing, inhale and while exhaling slowly lower the legs back to the ground. Relax and breathe normally. . . . #divayoga #divayogastudios #divas #yogachallenge #yogalife #yogagram #yogainspiration #yogapose #challengeyourself #malaikaarora #mumbai #yogainmumbai #instayoga #yoga #mondaymotivation
Malaika is one of the only celebrities that's thorough and regular when it comes to her gym sessions and continues to be one of the fittest actors in Tinsel Town. But she knows how to party hard as well. Today, she also posted a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, where the ladies could be seen having a blast! Take a look:
only love ♥ï¸Â #februarylove ... lolo,bebo ,Amu,Malliks,malla
Amrita recently celebrated her birthday and the bash was nothing less than spectacular!
Amrita Arora turned 42 on January 31, 2020, and the actress hosted as a house party for her friends and family. Amrita was seen wearing a black off-shoulder LBD for the celebration. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an animal print satin outfit for Amrita Arora's birthday celebration hosted in the city. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Takht, Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.
Malaika Arora, who shares a close bond with sister Amrita, opted for a silver sequin dress to attend the birthday celebration.
Malaika Arora completed her look with white sports shoes and a red heart-shaped sling bag during the outing. Hot, isn't it?
Arjun Kapoor was also spotted attended Amrita Arora's birthday party hosted in the city. He sported a black sweatshirt, paired with basic denim during the outing.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, who is also close to his aunt Amrita was snapped at the celebration.
Karisma Kapoor was all smiles when clicked by the shutterbugs at Amrita Arora's birthday bash hosted in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen wearing a polka dot dress during the outing.
Chunky Panday also attended Amrita Arora's birthday party, and he was snapped wearing a velvet sweatshirt, paired with basic denim during the outing.
Chunky Panday, who is currently seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, attended Amrita Arora's birthday party with wife Bhavna Panday.
Sanjay Kapoor waved at the shutterbugs when snapped at Amrita Arora's birthday celebration hosted at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan walked at Amrita Arora's birthday bash together. While Maheep opted for sequin wide-legged pants, paired with a black crop top and jacket, Seema showed off her chic side in a black jumpsuit during the outing.
Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora also attended Amrita Arora's birthday party hosted in the city.
Natasha Poonawalla opted for a velvet LBD, paired with black stilettos for Amrita Arora's birthday bash.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, Arhaan Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Joyce Polycarp, Anil Arora attended Amrita Arora's birthday celebration hosted at her residence. We have pictures
