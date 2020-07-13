Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora's pose of the week is the Marichi's pose
Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika Arora has shared another pose of the week that she calls as the Monday Motivation. It's the Marichi's pose, something to make our week happier!
Malaika Arora is possibly one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. She's a stickler for health and fitness and before the lockdown happened, she was regular with her gym sessions. And thanks to her social media following, she keeps sharing her Monday Motivation posts that has inspired a lot of her fans and other fitness enthusiats. And this week's pose is the Marichi’s pose, something to make our week happier!
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture of how to crack the pose and the steps to nail it seamlessly. Have a look right here:
Hey guys, hope you all are staying in, staying safe and staying happy! Here’s a little something to make your week happier - #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek #malaikasmondaymotivation Don’t forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga when you post :) This week’s pose is the Marichi’s pose or the Sage pose, it’s a great stretch/twist, great for lower back pain, tiredness and digestion. Steps: 1. Sit in Dandasana, with your feet stretched out in front of you. Bend your right knee and bring the foot close to your right sitting bone. Press your left sitting bone & thigh into the ground. Keep your spine erect 2. Exhale & lift your left hand straight up. Rotate your core and tuck your left arm outside your right thigh. Straighten your spine as you twist and stay upright with the help of your right palm and fingertips pressed into the floor, behind you. 3. With every exhale, bend deeper. With every inhale, sit straighter. Your gaze should be over your right shoulder. 4. You can stay in position for 30s-1 minute and repeat on the other side No matter how you’re Monday is looking, take these few moments out, to stretch. Your mind and body will thank you later :) Love & light, Malaika Arora #malaikasmoveoftheweek #malaikasmondaymotivation #sarvayoga #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga @sarvesh_shashi #mondaymotivation #yogalife #divayoga #workoutathome
And if this was not enough, she has also begun sharing vidoes on her Instagram account where she shares different remedies to keep ourselves healthy and boost our immunity. This has been described by the hashtag- Malaika's Trick Or Tip. Let's see what's next in store from her.
