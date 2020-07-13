Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora's pose of the week is the Marichi's pose

Malaika Arora is possibly one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. She's a stickler for health and fitness and before the lockdown happened, she was regular with her gym sessions. And thanks to her social media following, she keeps sharing her Monday Motivation posts that has inspired a lot of her fans and other fitness enthusiats. And this week's pose is the Marichi’s pose, something to make our week happier!

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture of how to crack the pose and the steps to nail it seamlessly. Have a look right here:

And if this was not enough, she has also begun sharing vidoes on her Instagram account where she shares different remedies to keep ourselves healthy and boost our immunity. This has been described by the hashtag- Malaika's Trick Or Tip. Let's see what's next in store from her.

