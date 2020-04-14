Money matters under lockdown

The last few weeks have been a rough ride for the economies and financial markets across the globe. With trade and commerce having come to a standstill, several salaried employees who would rely on a regular source of income to meet their living expenses, face challenging scenarios ahead. And if that's a concern, one can only imagine how daily wage workers are coping with this shutdown.

In such cases, we're left with no option but to bank on our savings. But the question remains: does everyone have enough to survive? To help us emerge stronger from this bad phase, Rachana Ranade, a city-based chartered accountant-turned-YouTuber, is stressing on the importance of financial literacy and discipline. She says, "During emergencies like these, if one doesn't have their personal finances in check and a contingency fund to count on, things can turn out to be unnecessarily complicated."

In an attempt to simplify stock market education, she has introduced a series on her channel, that kick-started on day one of the new financial year, called Chai pe stock market. The series is a live-streaming session that includes a lucid and informative talk that throws light on topics ranging from current affairs and economics to finance and the stock market.

"Hailing from a family of teachers and having been a teacher myself, I intend to educate my viewers on how to invest and make their money grow," Ranade says, adding, "The sessions are segmented into three parts, beginning with the introduction of new terminology, an ensuing Q&A round, followed by a discussion on movements in stock prices that day."

Time 7 pm onwards

Log on to youtube.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news