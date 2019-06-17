Monkey just photobombed a family picture, photo goes viral on social media

international

The hicks family had hilariously funny momemt when they decided to take a family picture at their trip to Ubud Monkey Forest. And the commemorating shot was interrupted by a primate

Photo from Twitter

An Australian family went on vacation to Bali, Indonesia where they experienced a hilariously funny moment when a monkey photobombed their family picture. Judy Hicks along with her husband Simon and three children - Elijah, Jimmy and Kayleigh, decided to spend their holiday at the Ubud Monkey Forest last year.

After enjoying their time in the forest, the hicks family wanted a family picture to remember the beautiful trip. The local guide, who was hired by the family, took their family photo, but the commemorating shot was interrupted by a primate.

We love this pic of a monkey photobombing one family's holiday snap in Bali recently - have you ever had an unexpected guest in your photo? ð¸ð pic.twitter.com/zQ1nowqNlK — This Morning (@thismorning) June 14, 2019

When the local guide was taking the picture of the Hicks family, a monkey suddenly jumped in attracted by the peanuts in the guide’s hand. The monkey was not only interested in the peanuts but also in the photo. The monkey made sure that he was in the frame.

"We were only in Bali for a week and thought it would be fun to go on a day tour around. As part of the tour, we went to the monkey forest. I thought it would be a fun experience. While we were there, a guide offered to take our photo. But as he did, a monkey suddenly came in front of the camera. The guide had peanuts in his hand and then began feeding him. It was really funny, "Australia-based Judy Hicks said to The Daily Mail.

Monkey grabs a camera for a selfie with a stunned family on holiday in Bali... and flips the middle finger! pic.twitter.com/fHp2iWyVEJ — Amtesh (@Amtesh8) June 13, 2019

However, when the family saw their family pictures were photobombed by the monkey, it didn't irk them. Judy said that she had a good laugh while reminiscing memories of her trip through the pictures.

"As I was flicking through the photos afterwards, I noticed that in one of them the monkey was actually giving us the finger. I showed my husband and we both started laughing. We thought it was hilarious. The monkey definitely had a cheeky persona going on. We had such a great time there and these funny photos made it even better," she added.

The Hicks family claim that they cannot wait for a holiday in Bali again. What about you?

