Oct 27, 2018, 21:59 IST | IANS

Monohar Lal Khattar: Haryana ready for simultaneous elections if poll panel decides
Manohar Lal khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday he favoured simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections if the Election Commission (EC) so decided.

"There is a difference of five months in the general election and assembly election in Haryana. If the poll panel think they can conduct simultaneous elections in the state, we are ready," Khattar said here at a press conference on the occasion of the BJP-led government's fourth anniversary.

He, however, pointed out that there were some problems and Constitutional barriers in conducting simultaneous elections in 2019.

Khattar hoped that such barriers can be removed before the 2024 general election.

Simultaneous polls would be beneficial for the country.

Khattar has since October 26, 2014 been leading the first full-fledged Bharatiya Janata Party.

