Monokini, co-ord set: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is giving major fashion goals amid lockdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's impeccable fashion sense is not new for us! The actress has been stepping out in stunning outfits, giving out major fashion goals for a very long time. Now, once again, despite the lockdown period, Priyanka Chopra soared the temperatures high with her extremely classy pastel pink monokini from her California house.

The actress has been posting some good fashion posts, despite being under the lockdown in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas. Let's take a look at her pretty pictures right away!

The monokini with a sense of humour:

In the first image, The Sky Is Pink actress is seen sporting a glamorous blush pink monokini paired with sunglasses. In the second image, Priyanka is seen in a white crochet skirt and a crop top, with her face covered with a white cloth. Though the caption is hilarious, what caught everyone's attention was her pastel pink swimsuit. Classy, isn't it? The actress is known for her chic style of choice and we aren't denying!

The Denim Dress:

The actress once again stunned the audience with her denim wrap-around outfit. Priyanka Chopra turned muse for her niece, and let her paint her face with the vivid imagination of makeup. PeeCee couldn't help but pose for the camera and once again feel like a princess when she was being crowned by the tiny tot. The actress once again felt like miss world, and we are loving it already!

Colourful shirt:

Priyanka Chopra was once seen posing with pet Gino, sunbathing at her California residence. The actress was seen wearing a colourful shirt, paired with a funky pair of sunglasses. We like the sun-kissed version of Priyanka too!

White crochet co-ord set:

This one is a real winner! The white crochet co-ord set is stealing the hearts of many! Her cherry lips are truly taking away all the limelight in real sense.

Pretty sweater:

Even though dressed at home, for being home, Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to follow the path of fashion. In this one, wearing an oversized sweater, Priyanka Chopra once again stole the show with her fashionable look.

Speaking about her professional journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years.

Now, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress will be next seen in the documentary Happiness Continues. Her other Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Later, the actress will be making her digital debut as an actress and a producer with The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in pivotal role among others.

