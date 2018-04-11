Monorail phase II gets final safety clearance

Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, said, "The former CRS is happy with the performance of the monorail, and has given the final safety clearance for it

With the former commissioner of railway safety (CRS) G P Garg giving the final safety certificate for the Jacob Circle - Wadala - Chembur monorail corridor, the services are all set to be thrown open for the public next month.

Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, said, "The former CRS is happy with the performance of the monorail, and has given the final safety clearance for it. However, he has laid down certain conditions, which will be followed. The report given by him will be submitted to the government." He also said, "The line will be thrown open for the public in May."

In the report submitted by Garg, the MMRDA has been asked to ensure that additional spare parts are procured before the start of the services. This would help to run the line uninterruptedly even in case of technical problems. Sources from the MMRDA told mid-day that the monorail operator has already started procuring the spare parts.