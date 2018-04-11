Monorail phase II gets final safety clearance
Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, said, "The former CRS is happy with the performance of the monorail, and has given the final safety clearance for it
With the former commissioner of railway safety (CRS) G P Garg giving the final safety certificate for the Jacob Circle - Wadala - Chembur monorail corridor, the services are all set to be thrown open for the public next month.
Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, said, "The former CRS is happy with the performance of the monorail, and has given the final safety clearance for it. However, he has laid down certain conditions, which will be followed. The report given by him will be submitted to the government." He also said, "The line will be thrown open for the public in May."
In the report submitted by Garg, the MMRDA has been asked to ensure that additional spare parts are procured before the start of the services. This would help to run the line uninterruptedly even in case of technical problems. Sources from the MMRDA told mid-day that the monorail operator has already started procuring the spare parts.
Monsoon preparatory visit to Metro site
Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner visited the Andheri (East)-Dahisar (East) Metro VII corridor yesterday and expressed satisfaction over its progress. P R K Murthy, director, Metro projects; Tanaji Bhosale, chief engineer; and other MMRDA officials accompanied him. "This was a pre-monsoon preparatory visit to ensure that the project faces minimum issues during rains. I was happy to see that 40 per cent of the project has been completed," said Darade.
Also Read: Mumbai's Oldest Authentic Crafts Nook To Shut Down Due To Metro Construction
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Video