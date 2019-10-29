Monroe is a big deal

With a tightly curated selection of masterpieces, Christie’s The exceptional sale is an auction you don’t want to miss. It has the works and the camera of Hollywood’s most famous photographer Douglas Kirkland’s — the one who took the last professional shots of Marilyn Monroe, just a year ahead of her tragic death. Alexandra Kindermann, Senior Director Communications, Christie’s EMERI and Israel says, "The auction offers one super rare lot, amongst other prized collection: There is Kirkland’s Hassleblad 500C camera dating from 1959 with additional lenses and photos taken with this camera. The two limited-edition archival prints of the Marilyn (overhead) and Marilyn (hugging pillow) photographs were taken at the pinnacle of her career by the Master of Photography of that time."

In the digital era, online auctions play a vital role to reach new audiences. Kindermann says, “Per year, approximately 30-35 per cent of all new registrants came via online; of these, about 10 per cent are those who have been seen in live auctions, either as participants, underbidder or successful bidders.”

Having said that, a live auction is embedded in a certain atmosphere that the convenience of an online auction cannot compete with. “An auctioneer is like a conductor who ensures all are performing to their best. Furthermore, attending an auction in person provides additional information on the market and getting to know who else might be interested in the same artists as you,” adds Kindermann.

WHAT: Christie’s New York The Exceptional Sale

WHEN: October 29

WHERE: Sign in to bid on www.christies.com

