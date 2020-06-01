Monsoon 2020: Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, says IMD

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

"The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. The four-month monsoon season from June to September accounts for 75 per cent of rainfall in the country.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather on May 30 had declared arrival of monsoon, but the IMD had differed, saying conditions were not ripe then for such an announcement.

The IMD earlier this week said that monsoon rains were likely to hit India around June 1. This was a revision of its earlier onset forecast of June 5. In 2019, the monsoon had hit Kerala on June 8.

