'Monsoon ailments may worsen COVID situation'

With the rains expected to hit the country tentatively on June 11, health experts fear that the COVID-19 situation in the state might worsen with other monsoon-related ailments surfacing with the change in weather. They are of the opinion that some of these might get wrongly diagnosed as Coronavirus and put more pressure on hospitals, which are already overburdened. The situation might eventually become life-threatening and difficult for the state government to tackle.

Speaking to mid-day, senior allergy and asthma specialist, Dr Wiqar Shaikh, said, "With the change in weather, monsoon-related ailments will surface in the country. Ninety per cent of the dengue cases, 80 per cent of chikungunya cases, 53 per cent of malaria cases, 45 per cent of typhoid cases, 90 per cent of leptospirosis, 60 per cent of jaundice (hepatitis AE) cases and most cholera cases are reported during the rains. Besides these, there will also be an increase in viral fevers and diarrhoea/dysentery during monsoon. However, these illnesses when added to the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, will tremendously burden the hospitals."

'COVID is here to stay'

"Humans have been living in the presence of micro-organisms like viruses, bacteria, rickettsia etc for centuries. By locking down people, we cannot safeguard ourselves from micro-organisms, because most of them are transmitted through the air," added Shaikh.

He further said, "When people suffering from the other ailments approach health centres, there are chances of them getting wrongly diagnosed for COVID-19. This might delay the correct line of treatment, thereby risking the life of patients."

"The COVID-19 virus is here to stay. Already a second wave has been reported from China and South Korea. In the absence of herd immunity, a second wave of COVID-19 in addition to the monsoon-related ailments will result in a massive disaster," said Dr Sahikh.

'Many at risk'

When asked about the vulnerable group, he said that the elderly, children, pregnant women, patients suffering from other co-morbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiac ailments, cancer etc were more prone to both the COVID-19 infection and other monsoon-related ailments. This is the population, which needs to be protected, and they should preferably opt for home quarantine, even after the government lifts the lockdown, he added.

Dr Shaikh even had a word of caution for those who take annual flu shots. He said that it would only protect from influenza virus 'A' and 'B' but not COVID-19. As no vaccine has been developed for Coronavirus yet, he said herd immunity was the only solution.

Adding to this, infectious disease expert, Dr Om Shrivastava, said, "Hospitals need to be divided into two sections. While the not-so-serious COVID patients need to be sent to home quarantine, strict admission guidelines should be in place for those suffering from monsoon ailments. Only the critical patients should be admitted."

He further said, "Usually dengue and leptospirosis cases come in towards July end and we might not have to admit patients until there is internal haemorrhage (bleeding) and hospital care is required. We will have to wait until then to assess the situation and take appropriate measures."

'Situation may worsen'

Meanwhile, Dr B Srikanth, senior pediatrician from Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, said, "I fear that due to a dip in temperature during monsoon, the COVID-19 situation may worsen as it will get combined with the regular seasonal flu and other ailments."

Speaking about schools, he said, "Schools should ideally remain closed till monsoon gets over, and emphasis should be given to online sessions, as the chances of children getting infected in classrooms is very high. And even if a child is asymptomatic, he/she can easily carry the virus home. Usually monsoon ailments like cold, cough and flu spread to children through the common air-conditioning systems in classrooms, and there is hardly any scope of social distancing there."

Keep monsoon ailments at bay

. Use mosquito repellents, creams and nets while sleeping

. Wear full sleeves clothes

. Maintain personal hygiene

. Avoid water stagnation in and around the house (flower pots/refrigerators etc)

. Spray disinfectants regularly, even in common toilets after every use

. Drinking water should be boiled/filtered

. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption

. Avoid consumption of roadside food

. Cover food at all times to avoid flies/mosquitoes to come in contact with it

. Wear masks throughout, even at home

- As told by Dr Wiqar Shaikh

Pull quotes

'The COVID-19 virus is here to stay. Already a second wave has been reported from China and South Korea. In the absence of herd immunity, a second wave of COVID-19 in addition to the monsoon-related ailments will result in a massive disaster' – Dr Wiqar Shaikh, senior allergy and asthma specialist

'Hospitals need to be divided into two sections. While the not-so-serious COVID patients need to be sent to home quarantine, strict admission guidelines should be in place for those suffering from monsoon ailments. Only the critical patients should be admitted' – Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious disease expert.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news