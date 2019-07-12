Monsoon moves
Get ready for a captivating dance festival this monsoon, organised by Samved Society for Performing Arts, founded by Kathak exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Uma Dogra. Held in Mumbai in July, the Raindrops Festival is an initiative by Dogra which hopes to give a platform to and motivate upcoming talents in the field of Indian classical dance.
This year's edition will have eight solo and two duet performances. Bharatanatyam will be showcased by Prachi Saathi, Eesha Pinglay, Sukanya Kumar and Sakshi Pujari; odissi by Rohini Banerjee and Sarita Mishra; and kathak by Ayan Banerjee and Sangita Chatterjee. Both evenings will conclude with a duet featuring Ratheesh Babu and Sandhya Manoj (kuchipudi and odissi), and Vineeta Srinandan and Joy Krishnan (mohiniattam and keralanandam).
ON 12 and 13, 6.30 pm
AT SPJIMR Auditorium, Bhavan's College Campus, Andheri West.
CALL 9818387077 (to RSVP)
FREE
