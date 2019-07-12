Monsoon moves

things-to-do

Get ready for a captivating dance festival this mons­o­on, organised by Samved Society for Performing Arts, founded by Kathak ex­ponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Uma Dogra. Held in Mumbai in July, the Raindrops Festival is an initiative by Dogra which hopes to give a platform to and motivate upcoming talents in the field of Indian classical dance.

This year's edition will have eight solo and two duet performances. Bharatanat­y­am will be showcased by Prachi Saathi, Eesha Ping­lay, Sukanya Kumar and Sa­kshi Pujari; odissi by Ro­hini Banerjee and Sarita Mishra; and kathak by Ayan Banerjee and Sangita Chatterjee. Both evenings will conclude with a duet featuring Ratheesh Babu and Sandhya Manoj (kuchipudi and odissi), and Vineeta Srinandan and Joy Krishnan (mohiniattam and keralanandam).

ON 12 and 13, 6.30 pm

AT SPJIMR Auditorium, Bhavan's College Campus, Andheri West.

CALL 9818387077 (to RSVP)

FREE

