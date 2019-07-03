Monsoon musings

things-to-do

A reading of Ashaad Ka Ek Din

ATTEND

A reading of Ashaad Ka Ek Din, the acclaimed play by Mohan Rakesh by Indian Novels Collective, will see actors bring to life the first modern Hindi play which was viewed as liberating for treating protagonists and their dilemmas and contradictions with a modern sensibility. Meeta Vashisht, Priyanka Setia and Ram Gopal Bajaj will play Ambika, Mallika and Kalidas.

On July 5, 7 pm to 9 pm

At Seven Islands Cafe, Jindal Mansion, 5A, Pedder Road.

