Monsoon precaution tips for diabetic patient
Temperature fluctuations, pollution and water contamination jointly contribute to the spread of water-borne diseases
The rainy season brings with its infections that affect almost everyone. As the weather changes, it increases the risk of patients suffering from diabetes. Temperature fluctuations, pollution and water contamination jointly contribute to the spread of water-borne diseases. What's even worse is the fact that during this time of the year, intestinal functions, as well as the digestive system, becomes weak resulting in low metabolism and increased fat storage. Diabetics should avoid getting drenched in the rains. But if they are compelled to head outdoors due to work or other reasons these tips by Dr. Pradeep Gadge, Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre should help:
- Maintain a high level of personal hygiene. Infection and bacteria multiply at an alarming rate especially during the rainy season when the surroundings are already polluted, dirty and contaminated. Stay away from mosquito-infested areas and avoid walking through puddles of water.
- Make it a habit to wash your hands frequently. Shower with warm water. Use an antiseptic soap and; hand wash.
- While it is always healthier to eat home-cooked food, it is especially recommended during monsoons. This way, you can be sure of the hygiene, quality and the nutritional value of your food. In fact, sticking to home-cooked food cuts down your risk of contracting any infections or diseases. So as much as possible, avoid eating outside.
- Avoid raw salad and make sure to steam it before eating during the rainy season.
- With the temperatures dropping as compared to summer, we don't find ourselves getting thirsty as often and can easily forget to drink water. However, this could lead to dehydration, urinary infections and constipation. For the best maintenance of your overall health, make sure you drink enough water. 10-14 glasses in a day is recommended.
- Make sure you wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly. During monsoons, these are more likely to be infested by worms.
- Carry an extra pair of clothing and footwear. It is important to keep the feet absolutely clean and dry to avoid any infection.
- People suffering from diabetes should take special care of their feet. Feet often get wet in the rainy season, so wherever you go, keep an extra piece of clothing to wipe your feet in case this happens. It is necessary for diabetics to wash their feet after exposure to rain.
- Make sure it is of a comfortable material which doesn't bite you. Even the smallest open wounds are sites for further infections. Also, opt for an open pair which doesn’t trap any water or keep your feet moist. If you’re looking for the perfect footwear, start with these diabetes care socks.
- Avoid walking barefoot and avoid going too long distances in slippers or open footwear
- Take care of your foot nails. Infection is very common in a rainy season.
The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Arun Jaitley: Finance minister Arun Jaitley has been suffering from diabetes for a few years now. The 65-year-old politician also underwent an elective laparoscopic procedure for diabetes management in September 2014.
Arvind Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, is one amongst few of the Indian politicians who are diagnosed with diabetes. Lately, he was admitted to Jindal hospital due to an increased sugar level in his blood. However, the politician follows a strict diet plan and exercises daily.
Devendra Fadnavis: Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is also believed to be suffering from Type 2 diabetes condition. He was diagnosed with this condition back in September 2015. Despite this condition, he has been working hard for the development of Maharashtra.
Gaurav Kapur: Gaurav Kapur, one of leading Television personality, also suffers from Type 1 diabetes. He developed the condition at the age of 22 due to his irregular lifestyle and travelling habits. Even though, he never let the condition affect his career
Kamal Haasan: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan is suffering from serious Type 1 diabetes condition. Even with this condition, he didn't let diabetes overrule his normal life routine. The actor also has been vocal about diabetes to spread awareness about it.
Manmohan Singh: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been suffering from diabetes for the past few years. The 86-year-old politician has to follow a strict dietary plan to keep his long-term diabetes under control.
Mike Huckabee: Former Arkansas governor and a presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee had also suffered from diabetes for a decade. In 2015, he appeared on America's forum and said that he had able to beat diabetes with drugs. He revealed that he had made some significant lifestyle changes, lost more than 100 pounds, lost all the symptoms of diabetes, and reversed it.
Nick Jonas: Pop star Nick Jonas, a member of Jonas Brothers Band, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in November 2005 when he was just fourteen. He claimed that he noticed the usual symptoms: losing weight, the bad attitude, being thirsty, going to the bathroom frequently. His blood sugar level was over 700. However, regardless of the condition, Nick continues to win the hearts of his passionate young fans.
Rania Al Abdullah: Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, who is considered to be the definition of elegance, outspokenness, and beauty, has also been diagnosed with diabetes. She has been vocal about the debilitating disease, calling it a serious health challenge in Jordan. Despite her condition, she has been a progressive and powerful icon in the Arab world.
Theresa May: British Prime Minister Theresa May also has been suffering from Diabetes since 2012. It was during the London 2012 Games, the-then Home Secretary of the UK, was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. She noticed some classic symptoms of diabetes. The leader said that despite the condition, she hasn't it affect her demanding role.
Diabetes is a term for metabolic diseases which an individual suffers from high blood sugar. Diabetes is of two types- Type I and Type II. Type I results from the body's failure to produce insulin, whereas Type II is a condition where an individual's cells fail to properly use the insulin that the body produces. Nearly 5,000 people are diagnosed with diabetes every day and there is no known cure for diabetes although it is treatable. Here are some famous personalities who suffer from diabetes but never allowed the condition to stop them from achieving their aim in life.
