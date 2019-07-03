Monsoon tragedies: CM cracks whip on encroachers, rogue officials

mumbai-rains

Orders action against developers and officials over encroachment of rivers and nullahs

A day after incessant rainfall flooded the city leading to the death of several people, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has blamed the monsoon woes on a record rainfall — the highest ever in the past 45 years. The CM said a high-powered committee will investigate the death of 19 people due to a wall collapse in Malad last light. A probe will also be launched into a similar incident in Kalyan and death of half of dozen people when a water tank collapsed in Nashik.

Those found guilty, including civic officials and developers, would be severely punished, Fadnavis said. He said he visited the injured in the hospital and inspected the disaster management cell in the civic headquarters.

Record rainfall

The CM, who was speaking during a debate in the state legislature on the last day of the monsoon session on Tuesday, said the city received one month's rainfall in just three-four hours — 375-400 mm — making the storm water drainage system inadequate. He added that the city was prepared to deal with 150 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

"The rainfall was second highest in 45 years. Construction of five pumping stations is over while work on two more is underway. Once these stations are ready and micro tunneling off the Central Railway tracks is completed, the train traffic will not stop," he said.

Fadnavis also blamed the coastal zone regulations (CRZ) and litigations to seek permission to build pumping station for the delay in completion of the projects. "We had to invoke the Maharashtra Disaster Management Act to forcibly take possession of the salt pan land for constructing pumping station,' he said.

Encroachment a threat

Speaking on encroachment of rivers and nullahs in city, the CM said the elected representatives approached him and the concerned authorities to delay the demolition of illegal structures in the area.

"They say, 'don't remove it this year because of the elections'. But I have issued instructions to ruthlessly enforce the law. We have started the demolition of four- and five-storied illegal structures in the area. These structures pose threat to all residents," he said. He added that the displaced would be relocated but if they refuse to accept the relocation offers, administration would have to use force. Meanwhile, Fadnavis has ordered a probe against developers who allegedly diverted the course of rivers and nullahs for their projects.

Inactive 'guardians'

NCP leader Ajit Pawar slammed the BJP for failing to act against those involved in alleged corruption in the BMC. "Who will control and punish the developers and officials who are hand in glove in overlooking irregularities in construction projects. The Union government has sent the corrupt and inefficient officers home. Why can't the state government do the same?" he asked.

