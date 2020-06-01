Monsoons 2020: Maharashtra to experience wet spell between 1-4 June

The low-pressure area over Southeast & adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area persists. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the East-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till 02nd June Morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 03rd June Morning.

Under the influence of the above system, Maharashtra especially the west coast is very likely to experience an active wet spell during 1st – 4th June 2020. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over south Konkan and Goa on May 31 and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on June 1.

There will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 2 and over south Konkan and Goa on June 3.

Picture Courtesy/ IMD

Wind warning

It will gradually increase becoming Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea & and along and off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from 2nd June morning and further becoming 90-100 kmph gusting 110 kmph over east-central and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 3rd morning.

Sea condition

It would become very rough to High over east-central and southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from June 2 and High to very high over east-central and northeast Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from June 3.

With inputs from India Meteorological Department Regional Meteorological Centre

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news