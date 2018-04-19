'Monster Hunt 2' gets India release date

Monster Hunt 2 promises to bring double dose of entertainment

Raman Huis live-action adventure film "Monster Hunt 2" will be releasing in India on May 11. MVP Entertainment is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement sent to IANS. It is a sequel to "Monster Hunt" and promises to bring double dose of entertainment. The film features Tony Leung, Bai Baihe, Jing Boran, Li Yuchun and Tony Yang.

The story continues with Wuba after he parts way with his human parents Tianyin (Boran) and Xiaolan (Baihe) for his own journey. A heavy bounty is placed on Wuba, forcing him to go into hiding again. He then encounters an ill-famed gambler Tu Sigu (Leung). Together, they form a reluctant alliance in order to escape from their predicament.

