Monster Hunt 2 has striking visuals to satiate the Indian audiences

Monster Hunt 2 is set to release in India on May 11th



A still from Monster Hunt 2

Monster Hunt 2 is all set to release in India on 11th May, 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by MVP Pictures. With its striking visuals, a playful score and lightning fast fight sequence will surely please the worldwide audiences with its mega buster release in India.

Raman Hui, the director of Monster Hunt 2 comments on the certain elements which were used to make a successful movie, "Well, I don’t think there is one thing. You cannot say that if you do A and B then you will be successful. I hope it never works that way, even for us. It’s never like that. While working on Monster Hunt 1, we were so nervous because we didn’t know if the audience would accept that. We thought, at the time, that we should do it otherwise no one is going to make something like that. So we, with Bill Kong, who is so brave and supports everything, we went ahead and did it. Then we didn’t expect it to be a huge success. I was just hoping that if Bill can break even at least he’s not losing a lot of money. But it turned out to be a huge success and then I could do it again."

Adding to this, Raman concludes, “In this one, they come to realize that maybe setting Wuba free at the end of Monster Hunt 1 was not the right choice. If you love someone, even if there are a lot of obstacles, you should be with them.”

Catch the story of Wuba unfold on 11th of May, 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in cinemas near you

