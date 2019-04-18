Monte Carlo Masters: It's a great start for Rafael Nadal

tennis

Nadal shows no sign of knee injury in 6-1, 6-1 opening win over Bautista Agut; says mental work helped in return

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in Round 2 of the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal charged out of the blocks yesterday to hammer Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1 in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 11-time champion showed no sign of the knee problems which forced him to quit ahead of an Indian Wells semi-final against Roger Federer a month ago.

The Spaniard, 32, had expressed pre-tournament caution regarding the health of his knee - a worry which appeared to be groundless after a 76-minute masterclass. Nadal collected the opening five games of the afternoon in 17 minutes as he set the tone for another dominant display in the principality. He was equally in control during the second set, where he saved three break points in the fourth game and two more in the sixth.



Roberto Bautista Agut

"It was a great start, it's good to be back here," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said. "I've had some great moments on this court, I really enjoy playing here. It's not easy to come back from injury, I had to do a lot of mental work as well to be prepared. I tried to play solid, dominate with my forehand when I had the chance."

Upbeat Zverev

The 21-year-old Zverev played the semi-finals in Monte Carlo a year ago but has yet to hit his stride this season. That may be starting to change. "This is the first time this season I've felt really healthy," said Zverev, who lost prematurely at both Indian Wells and Miami, as well as in Marrakech last week. "I've been training well but haven't been able to take that into matches.

"I live just 500 metres from here, I'm comfortable on this court. I'm starting to feel better about my game. "I'm really ready for the clay season." Canadian Auger-Aliassime has made a fast rise in the rankings from 175 a year ago to his current position of 33rd. Zverev swept the opening set in 30 minutes but had to get through a series of three straight breaks of serve between him and his opponent before finally advancing in 78 minutes.

The third seed broke six times and will next face Italy's Fabio Fognini, who reached the third round when French opponent Gilles Simon was unable to play their match due to back problems.

