Monte Carlo Masters: Not the prettiest of matches, says Novak Djokovic after opening scare

tennis

The World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, was relieved to avoid defeat in his first match of the clay season

Novak Djokovic returns to Philipp Kohlschreiber in Round 2 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic was severely tested before securing a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber to survive his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday. The winner of the last three Grand Slams made eight double faults, dropped serve four times and smashed a racquet after losing the second set to his German opponent in the second-round encounter.

The World No. 1 was relieved to avoid defeat in his first match of the clay season. "It was a difficult match, there were lots of breaks [a run of eight straight during the second and third sets]," Djokovic said.

"There were lots of ups and downs. It was not the prettiest of matches. "He played well, but a win is a win. This was a tough first match of the clay season. I had to figure out how I needed to move, this kind of match can be expected. It was probably good for me to spend so long on the court."

Earlier, Argentine Guido Pella dealt a second-round blow to seventh seed Marin Cilic, beating the Croatian 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

