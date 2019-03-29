Monthly pop-up with great music, food to help you unwind by the beach

things-to-do

A music photographer and DJ just dropped a new line of monthly pop-ups featuring good music and loads of comfort food

The double beef ham bugger

Imagine waking up on a sunny Sunday morning - without a hangover - and setting off on a jetty to a beach not far from the city and yet, away from its humdrum. How many chances do we have in life anyway, to take a minute and rewind?

Music photographer and DJ Roycin D'Souza from Kurla has a plan for just that kind of idyllic weekend chilling session and he is introducing the city to a new series of monthly events called the Makin' Bacon Pop Ups, which will kick off this Sunday with their Beachside HotDog edition in a bungalow in Uran.

Back in 2013, D'Souza started Makin' Bacon as a food venture that was to cater to the party-hopping, gig-attending youth. For a long time, this outpost that specialises in burgers, sandwiches and other nibbles, functioned primarily as a festival pop-up brand.

"Whatever I did in the last three years [after I decided to take a break with Makin' Bacon in 2015] was mostly between friends and family. So, it has always been closed-door. Now, I think it's time to take this to the public," he shares, adding that the idea behind these pop-ups will be to allow Mumbaikars to participate in intimate get-togethers in scenic locations in the company of indulgent food, good music and like-minded individuals.



Roycin D'Souza

"Each edition is going to have a different menu and a surprise element in terms of the artiste. But the space is big enough to allow people to chill by themselves whether it's on the beach or by the trees," D'Souza tells us.

For the menu this Sunday, he is cooking up familiar comfort food with a twist, like the Uran dog, a vegetarian falafel made with dal vadi, hummus, lettuce, pickled veggies tapenade and garlic cream, or curioso chorizo, which is traditional Goan pork sausages served with salli and crunchy cucumber. He adds that while the first edition is likely to have a close-knit group, he's hoping that, as news spreads, there are enough takers to warrant new faces for the edition next month.

