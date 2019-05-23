Months before Assembly polls, NCP legislator joins Shiv Sena

national

Jaidutta Kshirsagar (centre) speaks to Speaker Haribhau Bagde whileÂ Sena secretary Milind Narvekar looks on

Jaidutta Kshirsagar, who has been with the NCP since its inception, quit the Beed legislative seat today to join the Shiv Sena ahead of the October Assembly elections.

Kshirsagar had made his intentions clear during the Lok Sabha polls when he campaigned for the Sena-BJP. He was a minister in the erstwhile coalition.

After submitting his resignation to Speaker Haribhau Bagde, he said he had protected the flame, which was now burning his hands.

"How does one continue to protect the flame in such a situation?" he said while criticising NCP boss Sharad Pawar. He added that the NCP had given him nothing for his loyalty.

Kshirsagar said the groupism in NCP was bothering him. "I tried discussing this with Pawar. But now I have nothing more to say. He should introspect." Currently, Dhananjay Munde, who is the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, is in-charge of Beed.

Reacting to the development, Munde said, "Tomorrow is the election result, the NCP-Congress Lok Sabha candidate will get a massive lead from Beed Assembly despite Kshirsagar campaigning against us," he said.

