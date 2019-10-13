Mooh kala kar diya! Bhumi Pednekar faces flak for her look in Bala

Bhumi Pednekar has been facing flak for her look in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. She appears to have darkened her face as visible in the first look of Amar Kaushik's film. Netizens have not taken kindly to her over-done makeup. They wonder why the makers did not cast a dark-complexioned actor instead.

Her character is that of a dark-skinned girl who gets mocked. It is ironical that they took a fair-skinned girl and darkened her.

Apart from Bala, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

She recently won the Face of Asia Award at the 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). A week ago, Bhumi was in South Korea for the screening of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She said, "I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It's my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of a brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in future."

Bala also stars Yami Gautam and is scheduled to release on November 7.

