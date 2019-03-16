Mookerjee bows out in Swiss Open quarters

badminton

Basel (Switzerland): India's Riya Mookerjee crashed out in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament with a straight game loss against top seed Chen Yufei of China here Friday.

The unseeded Mookerjee was no match for her fancied Chinese rival, losing 10-21 8-21 in just 25 minutes to bow out of the competition. It was also curtains for Indian mixed doubles pair of Arjun M R and K Maneesha in the quarterfinals.

Arjun and Maneesha lost 19-21 16-21 against Denmark's Mathias Bay-Smidt and Rikke Sob.

