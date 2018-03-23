Moonshine will need 'luck of the pace' to win feature

The reason is in a small field of only six runners, a lot will depend on what fractions Flag Flying, the habitual pace-setter trained by Antia, will set for successive furlongs



Representation pic

"Luck of the race" is a phrase that is very common in horse racing parlance. However, four-year-old filly--Moonshine, trained by Karthik Ganapathy and to be ridden by A Sandesh--will need "luck of the pace" to win the Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy, the feature event of the six-race card slated for Friday evening.

The reason is in a small field of only six runners, a lot will depend on what fractions Flag Flying, the habitual pace-setter trained by Antia, will set for successive furlongs. Because if the pace is too fast, Sandesh will need to expend too much energy to keep Moonshine in striking distance, which could throw up a shock result, including Flag Flying lasting out to shock the field.

First race at 5.30 pm.

Selections:

Samuel Nathan Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Brabourne 1, Carnival 2, Take Five 3.

P A d'Avoine Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1400m)

Kimberella 1, Grand Tenton 2, Bronx 3.

Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Moonshine 1, Flag Flying 2, Turning Point 3.

D W Reid Plate (Class V; 1000m)

Abraxas 1, Beyond Forces 2, Bullion Express 3.

P A d'Avoine Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1400m)

Rincon 1, Priceless Art 2, Dixieland 3.

V P Koregaonkar Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Bounty Queen 1, Golden Horde 2, Fribourg 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Brabourne (1-2)

Upset: Polyneices (5-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go