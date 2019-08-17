Moradabad: Criminals on-the-run arrested after cross-fire

crime

The action left two police officers injured along with the criminals, said to be out of danger

Two police personnel were injured after being fired upon by two fleeing criminals in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. In a response by the police team, the two criminals, wanted in different cases, were also wounded and arrested. The injured were shifted to hospital and administered medical aid after which they were said to be out of danger.

Thakurdwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav shared the details of the incident, saying, "The police inspector was on his routine rounds when the two criminals were detained. After the goons were chased, they started firing. The police team also retaliated in self-defence. Two policemen were also injured in the cross-fire."

He also stated that the two criminals have confessed conducting a robbery in the district."Primary investigation has also revealed their involvement in a murder case. We are further gathering more details", DSP Yadav told PTI.

Police have also said to have recovered two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from the criminals and further investigation is underway regarding the case.

With inputs from PTI

