More (horse) power to Mumbai Police

Mumbai police representational picture

It may read like a James Bond script but it is Mumbai. This paper highlighted how police chased and caught criminals at Bandra recently. The details are that a black SUV with three people jumped a red light under the Mahim Causeway Bridge.

After being stopped by traffic cops, when the occupants rolled down their tinted windows, a police informer at the spot shouted that the occupants are hardcore criminals and need to be arrested. A chase ensued with the men trying to get away and the cops chasing them on their bikes.

Things did take a dangerous turn when the criminals threatened to run the cops over if they did not stop.

Those on the same route were mired in a traffic snarl as the action unfolded around them. In the end, the brave cops did get their man. This though shows the importance of absolute road discipline if one is caught up in the midst of a chase like this. While not every motorist may realise the reason for the bottleneck, for those who do, it is imperative that they co-operate fully.

The cops are doing their duty, to make the city safer, we need to show them that we are on the same page. Hold your horses, do not try to rush forward or try to overtake other vehicles. Assuage tempers if you have the opportunity by telling those irked near you that there is some police action and we need to be patient.

If there is a need and if possible, give the cops the right of way. Just like a zone is created for an ambulance, do try to make a path or free zone if cops request or you know a chase is ongoing. Some do-gooders can take the lead, without of course putting themselves in danger and all parameters considered. In this way, not just physically but morally too, the cops will know the citizens are in their corner. This is better than every reward. More (horse) power to them.

