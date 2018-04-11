More illegal cash, gold seized in poll-bound Karnataka

The Excise Department officials have seized 1,246 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.79 lakh in the past 24 hours

Over Rs 9 lakh in cash, 7 kg of gold valued at over Rs 1.70 crore and an unspecified quantity of silver worth Rs 11 lakh was seized by the Election Commission (EC) officials and police in poll-bound Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state Chief Electoral Officer said here on Wednesday evening.

"The seizures were made by our surveillance teams across the state as they were illegal and in violation of the model code of conduct in force since March 27 for the May 12 Assembly elections," said Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar in a statement here. Sarees numbering 54 and two vehicles valued at Rs 9 lakh were also seized during the raids.

The Excise Department officials have seized 1,246 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.79 lakh in the past 24 hours. Since the poll code enforcement, the Department has seized over 11,700 litres of liquor worth about Rs 53 lakh. Till date, over Rs 4.83 crore cash, besides over 7 kg gold and 160 laptops have been seized.

"The Department has also lodged 475 heinous cases, 735 cases for Breach of License and 1,195 cases under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 for the violation of code of conduct," the statement said. Of the total 95,329 arms in the state, 94,455 have been deposited with the officials so far, as the EC bans the carrying of licensed arms during the code of conduct period.

A total of 1,156 flying squads and 1,255 surveillance teams have been put in place in the state to ensure the code of conduct is adhered to. The vote count across the state's 224 assembly segments is to be held on May 15.

