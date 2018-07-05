More men victim of Kevin Spacey's sexual abuse?

Three new allegations of assault emerge against defaced actor Kevin Spacey

Police are investigating three more allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey. Scotland Yard now has six open investigations into claims that the Oscar-winning actor attacked men in the UK. It did not identify the American as the suspect but said on Wednesday that Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a man over three more claims, two in London and one in Gloucester. The latest allegations are said to have taken place in Westminster in 1996, Lambeth in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013.

Three other complaints of sexual assault in London had already been made to officers, as well as a claim of sexual assault in Los Angeles. Spacey, who was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015, was one of the first Hollywood stars to face allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. His downfall started when actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986. Spacey, now 58, said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any "inappropriate drunken behaviour".

He was sacked from Netflix's House Of Cards and Sir Ridley Scott erased him from his completed film, All The Money In The World, leading to reshoots costing millions. On Tuesday, fellow actor Guy Pearce suggested Spacey had groped him on the set of LA Confidential, the 1997 film they had both appeared in.

