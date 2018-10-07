More passes for host associations

cricket

The Committee of Administrators on Saturday sanctioned 600 extra complimentary tickets from BCCI's share to the staging units for the remainder of the West Indies series after multiple associations expressed their displeasure.

As per new constitution, 90 percent tickets were supposed to be released for general public with only 10 percent complimentary passes for the staging associations. The BCCI had mandatory five percent complimentary tickets for its sponsors and broadcasters. The situation led to an unrest as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association gave up their hosting rights for Indore ODI on October 24. The CAB and TNCA also expressed their inability to host if prevailing arrangement existed.

